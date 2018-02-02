Xbox Live Games With Gold for February 2018

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) released its newest selection of Xbox Live Games With Gold for this month and there’s plenty to be excited about.

Each month, members of the company’s exclusive Gold subscription are able to play four games for free for an entire month, two of which are Xbox One games and the others are Xbox 360 games. Two of these titles are available all month, while the other two are available from the middle of the month until the middle of the next month.

Here’s what Microsoft has in store for February:

Shadow Warrior : Xbox One gamers can access this title all month long. Shadow Warrior is a first-person shooter with full 3D graphics, while also offering a throwback atmosphere to the FPS.

: Xbox One gamers can access this title all month long. Shadow Warrior is a first-person shooter with full 3D graphics, while also offering a throwback atmosphere to the FPS. Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India : This 2015 installation of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is available to Xbox One owners from February 16 through March 15. The stealth game is the second in the Chronicles series, coming after China and before Russia.

: This 2015 installation of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles is available to Xbox One owners from February 16 through March 15. The stealth game is the second in the Chronicles series, coming after China and before Russia. Split/Second : From February 1 through 15, Xbox 360 owners can access this 2009 game in which players are part of a fictional reality TV show in which you drive vehicles and destroy things.

: From February 1 through 15, Xbox 360 owners can access this 2009 game in which players are part of a fictional reality TV show in which you drive vehicles and destroy things. Crazy Taxi: For the second half of the month, Xbox 360 gamers can play Crazy Taxi, a classic taxi game in which you have to take customers to their destinations as fast as possible in a whacky world.

MSFT stock dipped 2.1% on Friday.