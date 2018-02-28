Xbox Live Games With Gold for March 2018

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) released its March 2018 selection of Xbox Live Games with Gold.

The tech company announced that it will release four new games through the course of March, as it does every month. These can be downloaded for free for subscribers of the company’s exclusives Live Games with Gold membership.

One such Xbox One game is Trials of the Blood Dragon, which follows a boy and a girl who go to war to bring the world back to freedom and peace. The title is available all throughout the month of March.

Independent first-person shooter Superhot is also available for Xbox One, consisting of a main character to tries to take out enemies using guns and other weapons, with strategy elements to the game. You can play this one from March 16th to April 15th.

Xbox 360 gamers can access Brave: The Video Game, which is inspired by the movie of the same name where Elinor transforms into a bear, escapes her castle and goes on an adventure. The title can be played through March 15th and Xbox One gamers can play it too.

Finally, Quantum Conundrum is an Xbox 360 title that is free from March 16 to March 31. The puzzle-platformer follows the nephew of a brilliant scientist and an experiment goes wrong, forcing the lead character to wade through dimensions and battle obstacles.

MSFT stock gained 1.3% Wednesday.