World’s Billionaires 2018: 10 Richest People in the World

Who are the richest people in the world?

Source: Shutterstock

That question is easy enough to answer thanks to Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world for 2018. The list ranks the richest people in the world based on their net worth. There are plenty of billionaires in the world, but we’re looking at the top 10 with the most net worth.

Jeff Bezos — The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN

— The (NASDAQ: Bill Gates — Gates owes his $90 billion in net worth to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT

— Gates owes his $90 billion in net worth to (NASDAQ: Warren Buffett — The influential Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A BRK.B

— The influential (NYSE: Bernard Arnault — The first member of the list not to come from the U.S. has a net worth of $72 billion and calls France his home.

— The first member of the list not to come from the U.S. has a net worth of $72 billion and calls France his home. Mark Zuckerberg — The Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB

— The (NASDAQ: Amancio Ortega — This 81-year-old owner of fashion retailer Zara has a total net worth of $70 billion and lives in Spain.

— This 81-year-old owner of fashion retailer has a total net worth of $70 billion and lives in Spain. Carlos Slim Helu — Helu takes the seventh spot on this list with a net worth of $67.1 billion thanks to his work in telecommunications.

— Helu takes the seventh spot on this list with a net worth of $67.1 billion thanks to his work in telecommunications. Charles Koch & David Koch — These two bothers tie for the eighth spot on the list with a net worth of $60 billion each from their company Koch Industries .

— These two bothers tie for the eighth spot on the list with a net worth of $60 billion each from their company . Larry Ellison — We round of the list of the top 10 richest people in the world with Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL

You can follow this link to see Forbes’ full list of the richest people in the world for 2018.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.