3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN), Jabil Inc (JBL) and Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

U.S. equities were mixed Thursday as energy stocks fell 0.7% and basic materials slipped 0.6%. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2% by day’s end.

It was a busy afternoon as Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN ), Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL ) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ ) all reported on their quarterly earnings late Thursday.

Here’s how they did:

Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment shares fell on the company’s mixed fourth-quarter results, which saw revenue increase and earnings fall year-over-year.

The casino operator announced net revenue of $184.3 million for the quarter, marking a 75% improvement compared to its year-ago sales of $105.4 million. Net revenues for its Casino operations were $101.2 million for its fourth quarter, quadrupling its year-ago Casino operations revenue of $24.1 million as the company added American properties.

Golden Entertainment also unveiled a net loss of $13.4 million for the period, or 53 cents per diluted share, below its year-ago profit of $10 million, or 44 cents per share. Its Distributed Gaming net income for the quarter rose 7.1% year-over-year, while net income for the Casino operations grew 278% year-over-year.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA for its fourth quarter was $29 million, topping its year-ago total of $12.2 million. Golden Entertainment’s EBITDA for its Distributed Gaming business fell 3.1% year-over-year, while its Casino operations EBITDA grew 428.4% year-over-year.

GDEN stock fell about 4.1% after the bell Thursday.

Jabil Inc (JBL)

Jabil reported its latest quarterly results late yesterday.

The company brought in second-quarter earnings of $37 million, or 21 cents per share, topping its year-ago earnings of $21 million, or 11 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share.

Analysts were projecting Jabil to post adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, per FactSet. The company also raked in revenue of $5.3 billion, topping its year-ago revenue of $4.4 billion, while also coming in ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate, according to FactSet.

For its fiscal third quarter of 2018, Jabil is calling for net revenue in the range of $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion, while earnings are slated to be in the range of 12 cents to 38 cents per share.

JBL stock popped 3.5% after hours yesterday.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

Zumiez shares took a hit following the company’s latest results.

The apparel retailer said that its fourth quarter brought in net income of $19.9 million, or 80 cents per share, topping its year-ago net income of $18.2 million, or 74 cents per diluted share.

Revenue tallied up to $308.2 million for Zumiez’s period, beating the company’s $263.9 million in sales from the year-ago quarter. Revenue during the full year came in at $927.4 million, ahead of its year-ago total of $836.3 million

For the fiscal year 2017, the company posted net income of $26.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, ahead of its net income from the year-ago quarter of $25.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share.

ZUMZ stock declined 2% after the bell Thursday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.