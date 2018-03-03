3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: At Home Group Inc (HOME), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM) and iCAD Inc (ICAD)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 700 points on a down day for U.S. equities in which President Donald Trump announced tariffs on international imports from China. The index fell 2.9% Thursday, while the S&P 500 Index fell 2.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4%.

Several companies reported on their latest quarters late Thursday, including At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME ), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM ) and iCAD Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD ).

Here’s how they did:

At Home Group Inc (HOME)

At Home Group’s earnings increased year-over-year, sending shares higher late in the day.

The company’s net sales surged 25.2% year-over-year to $293.7 million from the year-ago total of $234.5 million. Its fourth quarter included the net addition of 26 stores year-over-year, as well as a comparable store sales boost of 5.7%.

At Home Group opened five new stores in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, pushing their total to 149 stores in 34 states. This marks a 21.1% surge in store count year-over-year.

Net income came in at $9.9 million during the period, including non-cash charges of $16.7 million in tax expense due to changes in the U.S. tax code. Net income was $15.3 million in the year-ago period.

At Home Group’s pro forma adjusted net income surged 85.6% to $32.3 million from $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings were 15 cents per share, 10 cents below the year-ago quarter, while pro forma adjusted earnings surged 78.6% to 50 cents per share.

HOME stock gained more than 6% after the bell Thursday.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics released its latest quarterly results, posting a loss.

The company unveiled fourth-quarter revenue of $7.9 million, more than quadruple the year-ago net revenue of $1.5 million. Fourth-quarter net loss from operations was $1.7 million, compared to a $5.2 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted a net loss of $1.9 million during its fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the year-ago quarter. This amounted to a net loss of 15 cents per share, compared to a loss of 76 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year, the company posted revenue of $14.8 million, topping the year-ago revenue of $5.1 million. Net loss from operations for the year was $17.7 million, compared to $24.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted a net loss of $19 million for the fiscal year, below its year-ago loss of $26 million. Net loss for the year was $1.79 per share, compared to $3.66 per share in the year-ago period.

HTGM shares slipped 1.1% after hours yesterday.

iCAD Inc (ICAD)

And iCAD also reported for its latest quarter yesterday.

The company’s fourth quarter brought in revenue of $7.9 million, a 14% increase compared to the year-ago quarter. Its gross profit was $5.3 million, or 68%, for the quarter that ended the fiscal year 2017.

iCAD also unveiled a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million, or 26 cents per share, including a non-cash goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charge of roughly $2 million. Its adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $1.3 million.

Revenue for the company’s full year was $28.1 million, increasing 7% year-over-year. Its gross profit amounted to $19.2 million for the full year, or 68%, excluding a $1 million inventory reserve.

iCAD had a net loss of $14.3 million for the year, or 87 cents per share. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.8 million.

ICAD stock was trading flat after Thursday’s market close.

