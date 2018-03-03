3 Stocks to Watch on Friday: ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI), Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) and Splunk Inc (SPLK)

U.S. equities were crushed after President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum of 25% and 10% respectively. The S&P 500 Index slumped 1.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3%.

Thursday’s after-hours earnings reports came from ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ICUI ), Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS ) and Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK ).

Here’s how they did:

ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

ICU Medical announced its latest quarterly results after hours yesterday.

The company brought in revenue of $370.1 million during its fourth quarter, more than tripling its year-ago total of $95.7 million. The figure also topped analysts’ expectations of $332.91 million.

ICU Medical brought in GAAP gross profit of $137.5 million, also beating the $50.8 million it earned during the year-ago quarter. Net income was $49.7 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, topping the year-ago total of $9.5 million, or 54 cents per diluted share.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.98 per share, beating the year-ago adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share. Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share.

ICU Medical says it predicts that its full-year 2018 adjusted earnings will be in the range of $6.60 to $7.30 per share, ahead of its previous estimate of $6.05 to $6.65 per share.

ICUI stock gained 3.1% after the bell Thursday.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies were mostly trading flat after the bell on the company’s quarterly results.

The company announced first-quarter GAAP net income of $94 million, or 50 cents per share, topping the year-ago total of $109 million, or 63 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $97 million, or 51 cents per share, below the year-ago total of $98 million, or 57 cents per share.

Analysts were projecting Keysight Technologies to earn 39 cents per share on an adjusted basis during the quarter. On the revenue front, the company raked in $837 million, a 15% improvement, while also beating the Wall Street outlook of $801.84 million.

“Order growth accelerated to 39 percent overall and 16 percent on a core basis driven by strength in our key focus areas including 5G, automotive & energy and aerospace and defense,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO.

KEYS shares fell a fraction of a percentage after hours.

Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Splunk announced its quarterly results after Thursday’s market close.

The company posted a loss of $25.1 million during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. This amounted to a loss of 18 cents per share, as well as an adjusted profit of 37 cents per share to close out the year.

The figures were better than Wall Street projected as analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, according to data compiled by Zacks Investment Research. Splunk also raked in $419.7 million in revenue.

The figure was also ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $390.6 million, according to data compiled by Zacks. For the year, Splunk posted a loss of $259.1 million, or $1.85 per share, while revenue was $1.27 billion.

For the current quarter, Splunk projects revenue in the range of $295 million to $297 million, which is slightly below analysts’ expectations as they are calling for revenue of $299.9 million.

The company sees its full-year revenue as being $1.63 billion.

SPLK shares gained 6.6% after hours yesterday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.