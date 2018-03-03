3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Box Inc (BOX), Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

U.S. equities were hit hard as treasury bonds strengthened and yields fell. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8%.

Several companies reported on their latest quarters after the bell Wednesday, including Box Inc (NYSE: BOX ), Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK ) and Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST ).

Here’s how they did:

Box Inc (BOX)

Box reported its latest quarterly results late yesterday.

For its fourth quarter, the enterprise content management platforms posted a loss of $32.7 million, or 24 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company lost 6 cents per share, beating analysts’ expectations of a loss of 8 cents per share, according to FactSet.

On the revenue front, Box raked in $136.7 million, topping the $109.9 million it brought in during the year-ago period. The figure also topped Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $136.6 million, per FactSet.

For its first quarter, the company expects revenue of $139 million to $140 million, below analysts’ outlook of $144.3 million, according to FactSet. Box also sees full-year earnings as being in the range of $602 million to $608 million, compared with the FactSet estimate of $625.6 million.

BOX stock plummeted 14% after the bell Wednesday.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

Hostess Brands shares were booming after the bell on the company’s latest results.

The Twinkie manufacturer said its net income reached $189.6 million during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, or $1.74 per share, thanks in part to a one-time gain of $163.1 million linked with the changes to the U.S. tax code.

On an adjusted basis, Hostess Brands earned 17 cents per share, beating its year-ago total of 15 cents per share. The figure came in ahead of analysts’ guidance of 14 cents per share, according to FactSet.

The company’s revenue also came in ahead of the mark as it raked in $196.2 million, better than the $194 million that analysts polled by FactSet were calling for. The figure marked a 9.7% revenue increase.

GRSHU shares were gaining 7% after hours.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage shares slid as the company missed quarterly expectations.

The beverage maker saw its stock take a hit as it posted net revenue of $810.4 million during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, marking a 7.5% gain compared to the year-ago quarter. Analysts were calling for revenue of $843 million for the period.

As far as its earnings go, Monster Beverage brought in net income of $201.3 million, or 35 cents per diluted share, a 16.4% improvement year-over-year. Analysts were calling for income of $213 million, or 37 cents per share.

Monster Beverage said its net and gross sales were “adversely affected by inventory reductions by certain of our international distributors,” noting that its sales fell 2% due to those reductions.

MNST shares fell 6.1% after the bell yesterday.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.