3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: Semtech Corporation (SMTC), Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) and Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

It was a down day for U.S. equities as industrials fell 0.8% as the day’s laggards, while financials fell 0.6% and utilities gained 0.6%.. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1% and the Nasdaq Composite gave back 0.2%.

Several companies reported their quarterly results after hours, including Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC ), Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS ) and Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD ).

Here’s how they did:

Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Semtech reported strong quarterly results late yesterday.

The company announced that it had a loss of $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, below its year-ago profit of $8 million, or 12 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share, ahead of its year-ago profit of 37 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for Semtech to bring in adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. The company’s revenue tallied up to $140.6 million, a $600,000 improvement year-over-year.

The Wall Street consensus estimate projected lower sales of $140.5 million. For its first quarter of fiscal 2018, Semtech is projected net sales between $147 million and $153 million, while FactSet calls for sales of $148 million.

SMTC stock skyrocketed more than 9% after the bell on the earnings beat.

Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

Smart & Final Stores also reported on its latest period.

It was a positive end to the company’s fiscal 2017 as its fourth quarter yielded a loss of $146.6 million, which amounted to roughly a loss of $1.99 per share. On an adjusted basis, it posted a profit of 15 cents per share.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, according to the average estimate of four analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was strong as well at $1.07 billion, which met Zacks expectations.

SFS stock was trading flat after the bell Wednesday.

Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Tailored Brands shares were rising following the company’s earnings beat yesterday.

The parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank said that its fourth-quarter loss came in at just $499,000, or a penny per share. This was a considerable improvement from its year-ago loss of $30 million, or 62 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Tailored Brands said it broke even, compared with an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share during the year-ago period. Analysts were calling for a GAAP loss of 10 cents per share and an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, according to FactSet.

The apparel retailer saw its sales rise from $793 million in the year-ago quarter to $860 million in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. The Wall Street consensus estimate projected revenue of $810 million.

TLRD stock gained more than 5.1% after Wednesday’s market close.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.