3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR), Healthequity Inc (HQY) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

U.S. equities were sinking Tuesday as we approach the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.4% on the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1.4% and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 1.8%.

Several companies reported on their quarterly earnings after the bell, including Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: CDOR ), Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY ) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR ).

Here’s how they did:

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)

Condor Hospitality reported its results late Monday, with revenue rising nearly 50% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The company unveiled fourth-quarter net revenue of $15.3 million, marking a 45.9% growth compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. Net earnings came in at $1.2 million, or 10 cents per diluted share.

Hotel EBITDA doubled from $3 million to $6 million, while adjusted EBITDA soared about 250% compared to the year-ago quarter. Condor Hospitality also achieved a same-store RevPAR growth of 2.5% year-over-year.

For the fiscal year, the company’s same-store RevPAR growth was 5% year-over-year.

The company also closed eight legacy asset sales, generation $29.1 million in gross proceeds.

“The transition of Condor was substantially completed during 2017,” said CEO Bill Blackham. “We sold eight legacy hotel assets generating gross proceeds of $29.1 million and acquired or placed under contract nine new investment platform hotels for a purchase price of approximately $168 million.”

CDOR stock soared 5% after the bell.

Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Healthequity had a strong quarter as well that sent shares higher late in the day.

For its fourth quarter, the company brought in revenue of $60.4 million, marking a 29% increase compared to the year-ago quarter. Net income tallied up to $5.9 million, rising 45% year-over-year.

Net income for Healthequity’s fourth quarter was 9 cents per share, bettering the year-ago total of 7 cents per share. Its adjusted EBITDA also rose by about 45%, reaching $17.1 million.

For the full year, the company’s revenue was $229.5 million, gaining 29%, while its net income was $47.4 million, rising 80% year-over-year. Net income was 77 cents per share, 33 cents higher than the previous fiscal year.

Healthequity’s adjusted EBITDA was $84.7 million, rising 35% year-over-year. The company had HSA members of 3.4 million for the year, rising 24% compared to the year-ago quarter. Its total custodial assets were $6.8 billion, gaining 35% year-over-year.

“HealthEquity recorded a strong fiscal year 2018 by opening a record 669,000 new HSAs and helping members grow their HSA assets to $6.8 billion,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity.

HQY stock gained 3.6% after the bell Monday.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings released its latest quarterly results late Monday.

The company unveiled revenue of $116.1 million, which marked a 21% increase compared to the year-ago quarter of $96.1 million. Its Gas Cylinders Division revenue was up 6% year-over-year thanks to exchange rate benefits.

Luxfer Holdings’ Elektron Division revenue gained 38% compared to the year-ago quarter, due in part to strong sales of its defense and disaster-relief products. The company’s earnings for the period came in at a loss of 9 cents per share, compared to a profit of 12 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The loss was due in part to restructuring and other expenses linked with an ongoing business transformation. Luxfer Holdings’ adjusted earnings grew 64% to 23 cents per share, beating the year-ago earnings of 14 cents per share.

LXFR stock was flat after the bell.

As of this writing, Karl Utermohlen did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.