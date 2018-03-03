3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Q4 Earnings Top Expectations

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) reported on its latest quarter after the bell Wednesday.

The company announced that for its fourth quarter, adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents per share, below its year-ago adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share. However, the figure topped analysts’ expectations of 0 cents per share.

Revenue was also ahead of the mark for 3D Systems as the 3D-printing company unveiled sales of $165.9 million, ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $163.47 million. CEO Vyomesh Joshi (VJ) said that the company’s growth could be attributed to health care, materials, software and on-demand manufacturing.

More balanced regional execution also aided the company in the period. “While we still have work to do, we made significant progress last year, and we believe our investments in go-to-market combined with improved processes and better execution have started to show returns and position the company well going forward,” Joshi said.

For its full fiscal year, 3D Systems brought in a non-GAAP loss of 2 cents per share, while revenue tallied up to $646.1 million. “We made significant progress in 2017 to stabilize and turn around the company, and we put in place the foundation for scalable growth,” Joshi said. “This is a multi-year transformation process, but we are pleased with the progress we have made thus far to position the company for long-term growth and profitability.”

DDD stock gained about 11% after the bell on the earnings beat.