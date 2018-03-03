3M (MMM) a Hold at $241.35 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is below average. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a $143.6 billion in market value component of the Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group where MMM is currently ranked number 5 among the 13 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. MMM is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 134 among the 278 companies in the sector of its Producer Manufacturing sector and 2,161 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 87 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system 3M has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MMM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MMM's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give 3M a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MMM's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MMM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of MMM's shares based on the recent $241.35 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.