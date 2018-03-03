3M (MMM) a Hold This Week

This week, 3M (MMM) a Hold based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and analysis. The investment rationale for 3M Co's (NYSE:MMM) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is based in part on analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average. While MMM derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this in whole or in part. MMM has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

With a $139.0 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Producer Manufacturing, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, currently MMM is ranked 3 among the 13 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 104 among the 278 companies in the sector of its Producer Manufacturing sector, and number 1,702 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 9 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 85 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

3M has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MMM's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MMM's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give 3M a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view MMM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MMM's shares based on the recent $233.66 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.