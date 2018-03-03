3M (MMM) now a Hold

3M (MMM) a Hold at $241.35 based on the most recent market intelligence, and comparative pricing of its shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Hold recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy to Hold, derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. Influencing this recommendation are a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average, and analytical scores that are below average. MMM has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 13 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group, which is part of the 278 company GICS Producer Manufacturing sector. MMM's market value is $143.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group MMM is currently ranked number 5 among the 13 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Producer Manufacturing sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 87 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system 3M has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. MMM's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, 3M places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MMM's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MMM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $241.35 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MMM currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.