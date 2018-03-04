4 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including Raytheon Company

Stocks tumbled last week as investors fretted over global trade war fears and the prospects of higher long-term interest rates. Despite the market’s volatility, a handful of businesses demonstrated their optimism by announcing dividend raises.

Four notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two financial services companies, a major defense company, and an apparel retailer.

Here are four dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN ) grew its quarterly dividend from 79.75 cents per share to 86.75 cents, representing a raise of 9%. The aerospace and defense giant will pay out its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 11 on May 10. RTN shares trade ex-dividend on April 10.

RTN Dividend Yield: 1.6%

Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE ) increased its quarterly dividend by 25%, raising its payment to 50 cents per share from 40 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 16 will receive their higher dividends on April 27 from the children’s specialty apparel retailer. PLCE shares will be ex-dividend on April 13.

PLCE Dividend Yield: 1.5%

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT ) announced a 9% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 11 cents per share to 12 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 2 will receive their higher dividends on April 13 from the regional bank. FULT shares will be ex-dividend on March 29.

FULT Dividend Yield: 2.6%

IberiaBank Corp (NASDAQ: IBKC ) raised its quarterly dividend by 3%, increasing it from 37 cents per share to 38 cents. Shareholders of record as of March 30 will receive dividends from the commercial and retail bank on April 27. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on March 28.

IBKC Dividend Yield: 1.9%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger had no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

