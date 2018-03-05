5 Notable Dividend Stocks Boost Payouts, Including Realty Income Corp

Trade war talks and political turmoil in Washington resulted in a somewhat volatile trading week for U.S. stocks, which edged lower overall. Despite some of the noise, a group of major businesses demonstrated their optimism by announcing higher dividends.

Five notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two real estate investment trusts and three consumer retailers.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) announced a 0.2% raise to its monthly dividend, increasing it from 21.9 cents per share to 21.95 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 2 will receive their higher dividends on April 13 from the retail-focused real estate investment trust. O shares will be ex-dividend on March 29.

O Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG ) raised its quarterly dividend by 19%, increasing it from 31 cents per share to 37 cents. Shareholders of record as of May 4 will receive dividends from the diamond jewelry and watches retailer on June 1. The company’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 3.

SIG Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM ) grew its quarterly dividend from 39 cents per share to 43 cents, representing a raise of 10%. The specialty retailer of various home products will pay out its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of April 27 on May 25. WSM shares trade ex-dividend on April 26.

WSM Dividend Yield: 3.2%

WP Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC ) increased its quarterly dividend by 0.5%, raising its payment to $1.015 per share from $1.01. Shareholders of record as of March 29 will receive their higher dividends on April 16 from the diversified real estate investment trust. WPC shares will be ex-dividend on March 28.

WPC Dividend Yield: 6.7%

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ) moved its quarterly dividend higher by 25%, increasing it from 20 cents per share to 25 cents. The footwear retailer will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of March 23 on April 6. DSW shares trade ex-dividend on March 22.

DSW Dividend Yield: 4.6%

As of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long W.P. Carey.

