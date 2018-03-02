Abbott Laboratories (ABT) a Buy This Week

The Buy for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and news. The Buy recommendation for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 1 areas: analytical scores that are below average. ABT has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Medical Specialties, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $102.4 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Medical Specialties industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Abbott Laboratories has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. ABT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Abbott Laboratories a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ABT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of ABT's shares based on the recent $58.81 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.