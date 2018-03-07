AbbVie (ABBV) a Strong Buy at $114.56 based on the most current analysis, and comparative pricing of its shares. The judgment behind AbbVie Inc's (NYSE:ABBV) Strong Buy recommendation is based in part on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive, an analytical score that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. The company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to some extent. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

ABBV ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $182.9 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 10 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 94 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ABBV has realized well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. ABBV's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give AbbVie a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ABBV's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABBV's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of ABBV's shares based on the recent $114.56 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.