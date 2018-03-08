Adobe Systems (ADBE) a Strong Buy at $216.860

The Strong Buy for Adobe Systems (ADBE) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The Strong Buy recommendation for Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is grounded on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top decile, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, and analytical scoring that is near average. As a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, the company's Strong Buy recommendation is all the more notable. ADBE has maintained this ranking for 11 months.

The company is one of 83 companies within the Packaged Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 323 company GICS Technology Services sector. ADBE's market value is $107.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 7 among the 83 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Adobe Systems has realized above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. ADBE's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Adobe Systems' fundamental scores give ADBE a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ADBE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of ADBE's shares based on the recent $216.860 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.