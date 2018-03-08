Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Hold at $ 11.760

At $ 11.760, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Hold based on the latest stock market rankings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Hold recommendation for Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and an analytical score that is near average; and produced below average outcomes in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

AMD is a constituent of the 62 company Semiconductors GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 373 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. The market value of AMD is $11.6 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 48 among the 62 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMD has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Advanced Micro Devices a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AMD's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $ 11.760 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.