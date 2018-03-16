Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) a Sell at $11.36

!SUMMSTORY1.2 based on the latest comparative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ:AMD) Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Hold to Sell, is noteworthy considering it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness. Aspects of this recommendation include analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

AMD ranks in the top half of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $10.7 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 40 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMD scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Advanced Micro Devices places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure AMD's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of AMD's shares based on the recent $11.36 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.