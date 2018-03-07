Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) remains a Hold This Week

The Hold for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) this week is based on the latest market intelligence, and relative pricing of its shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (NASDAQ:AMD) Hold recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, and analytical scores that are near average; and produced below average results in 3 areas: a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average. AMD has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is a $11.3 billion in market value component of the Semiconductors GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 48 among the 62 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average. AMD is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 257 among the 373 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 2,713 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMD has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AMD's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Advanced Micro Devices a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AMD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AMD's shares based on the recent $11.76 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.