Albemarle (ALB) a Sell at $100.05

This week, Albemarle (ALB) a Sell based on the most recent stock market ratings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Albemarle Corp's (NYSE:ALB) current Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Buy, is based in part on a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is below average, analytical scoring that is below average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter. Being a component in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. The shares have been downgraded from a Buy to a Sell in the last week.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Chemicals: Specialty, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Process Industries, with a market value of $11,100.0 million.

The Process Industries sector is ranked number 8 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals: Specialty industry group is ranked 83 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ALB has received average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. ALB's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Albemarle's fundamental scores give ALB a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ALB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ALB's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of ALB's shares based on the recent $100.05 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.