Alexa Laughing at You? Amazon Confirms Bursts of Creepy Laughter

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) confirmed that Alexa laughing is a mistake that the company is working on fixing.

Plenty of Echo and Echo Dot owners have been complaining that Alexa has been randomly laughing at them without them prompting her to do so. The e-commerce retailer acknowledged that these devices garnered the new skill of randomly offering robotic laughter, churning rumors of an AI takeover in the near future.

“We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” the company told the Verge. “So my mom & I are just sitting in the living room, neither of us said a word & our Alexa lit up and laughed for no reason,” tweeted one woman. “She didn’t even say anything, just laughed.”

“Amazon Alexa laughs spontaneously, refuses to turn off the lights and creeps out people. I’ve seen so many sci-fi movies that start exactly like that,” said another user on Twitter, suggesting that Amazon devices have been misfiring in more ways than one.

Amazon recently said that it has launched a fix and explanation for Alexa’s laughter. The retailer said in an email that the laughs only happened “in rare circumstances” because the speaker was reacting to a “false positive” for the command “Alexa, laugh.”

So far, we don’t believe anyone has gotten rid of their Alexa-enabled devices as a result.

