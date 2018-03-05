Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold at $1084.14

At $1084.14, Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) current Hold recommendation is grounded on a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average, and an analytical score that is below average. Being in of an industry group and sector that are ranked well above average in attractiveness are factors that may have positively impacted the company's Hold recommendation. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOGL has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

GOOGL ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Internet Software/Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Technology Services, with a market value of $753.2 billion.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 25 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Alphabet has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOGL's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Alphabet a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure GOOGL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the recent $1084.14 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.