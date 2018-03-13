Alphabet (GOOGL) a Hold This Week

The Hold for Alphabet (GOOGL) this week is based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. The Hold recommendation for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 3 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average; and produced below average conclusions in 3 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the middle third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the middle third-below average, and analytical scores that are below average. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

The company is a $400.5 billion in market value member of the Internet Software/Services GICS industry group where the ranking for GOOGL by Portfolio Grader places it 61 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. GOOGL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 213 among the 324 companies in the sector of its Technology Services sector and 2,413 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 1 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Alphabet has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GOOGL's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alphabet places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge GOOGL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the recent $1165.93 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.