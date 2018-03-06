Altria Group (MO) a Strong Sell at $64.13 based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and SEC filings. The investment rationale for Altria Group's (NYSE:MO) Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell, is the result of a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth. Being a component in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. MO has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

MO is one of 7 companies within the Tobacco GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. The market value of MO is $122.5 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group Currently, MO is ranked 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Altria Group has received below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. Altria Group's fundamental scores give MO a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $64.13 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MO currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.