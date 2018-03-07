Altria Group (MO) now a Strong Sell

Altria Group (MO) a Strong Sell at $64.77 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which was recently downgraded from a Sell, recommendation derives some benefit from being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked well below average in attractiveness which may offset this in whole or in part. Reasons for this recommendation include a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive, and an analytical score that is near average. MO has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

MO is classified as a constituent of the 7 company Tobacco GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. MO's market value is $123.7 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group Currently, MO is ranked 7 among the 7 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Consumer Non-Durables sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Altria Group has attained below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MO's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Altria Group a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of MO's shares based on the recent $64.77 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.