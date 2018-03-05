Amazon.com (AMZN) remains a Strong Buy This Week

The Strong Buy for Amazon.com (AMZN) this week is based on the most current relative pricing of its shares and news. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Strong Buy recommendation derives some benefit from being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterweigh this in whole or in part. Aspects of this recommendation include a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. AMZN has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The company is one of the 149 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector and is a component of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of AMZN is $726.1 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group AMZN's Portfolio Grader score ranks 1 among the 14 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Retail Trade sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 41 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

AMZN has achieved well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AMZN's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Amazon.com places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge AMZN's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of AMZN's shares based on the recent $1500.25 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.