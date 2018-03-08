American Eagle Outfitters Stock Dives Despite Sizzling Sales, Revenue Beat

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) stock was falling hard today despite a solid earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

American Eagle Outfitters earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year includes earnings per share of 44 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 39 cents from the same time last year. It also matches Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 44 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by American Eagle Outfitters for the fourth quarter of 2017 came in at $93.96 million. This is up from its net income of $54.62 million from the fourth quarter of 2016.

American Eagle Outfitters also reported operating income of $116.01 million for the fourth quarter of the year. The retail chain’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $85.87 million.

Revenue reported by American Eagle Outfitters for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $1.23 billion. This is better than its revenue of $1.08 billion from the same quarter of the previous year. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $1.21 billion for the period.

American Eagle Outfitters’s most recent earnings report also includes its outlook for the first quarter of 2018. It is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 20 cents to 22 cents. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of 19 cents for the period.

American Eagle Outfitters also announced an increase to its quarterly dividend in its fourth quarter earnings report. The dividend is increasing 10% to 13.75 cents per share. This dividend will be payable April 27, 2018 to investors on record as of April 13, 2018.

AEO stock was down 8% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.