American International Group (AIG) now a Strong Sell

American International Group (AIG) a Strong Sell at $57.31 based on the most current stock market rankings, and comparative pricing of its shares. American International Group Inc's (NYSE:AIG) current Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell, is based on reasoning that considers a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive, and analytical scores that are below average. AIG's recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are rated below average in attractiveness. AIG has been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

AIG is a constituent of the 14 company Multi-Line Insurance GICS industry group, which is part of the 993 company GICS Finance sector. AIG has a market value of $51.4 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group AIG is currently ranked number 13 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Multi-Line Insurance industry group is ranked 36 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

American International Group has attained below-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

AIG's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. AIG's grade for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, American International Group places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AIG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AIG's shares based on the recent $57.31 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.