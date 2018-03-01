Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) Q4 Earnings: 12 Things to Know

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR)’s (NYSE: BUD ) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017 is out.

Here are a few things to know from Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR)’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

The brewing company’s earnings per share for the period came in at $1.04.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of 43 cents from the same time last year.

However, it didn’t meet Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.13 for the quarter.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) reported revenue of $14.60 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company’s revenue from the fourth quarter of 2016 was $14.20 billion.

Analysts were looking for BUD to report revenue of $14.53 billion for the fourth quarter of the year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) also points out that its business in Brazil is bouncing back.

This includes beer volumes increasing by 0.7% and revenue per hl growth of 6.2%.

BUD also notes that its EBITDA grew by 20.4% for the second half of 2017, as compared to a 19.7% decline in the first half of the year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) says that its EBITDA in the U.S. grew 1.9% in 2017.

It also points out that Michelob Ultra continues to be its largest share gainer in the country for the 11th quarter in a row.

BUD says that 2017 was the best year the company has had in the last three years and that it expects to keep this momentum going into 2018.

You can follow this link to see the full fourth-quarter earnings report from Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR).

BUD stock was up 2% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.