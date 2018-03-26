Monday Apple Rumors: Possible 2018 iPhone X Prices

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of possible prices for the 2018 iPhone X. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone X Prices: A new rumor claims to know what the iPhone X will cost in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to charge $899 and $999 for the 2018 iPhone X. These are just the starting prices for the two models of iPhone X that analysts are expecting this year. The prices will increase if customers buy devices with larger storage. A lower starting price may help Apple draw in more customers than with its original iPhone X.

Original Content: Apple may be preparing to launch its original content in 2019, BGR notes. If the rumors are true, the tech company is planning to start releasing its original shows in March 2019. These rumors claim that AAPL is currently working on 12 original shows. The company’s interest in original content isn’t a secret, but the exact number of shows and launch period are new information.

QR Code: There’s a vulnerability in the iOS QR Code reader, reports 9to5Mac. This vulnerability can have the QR Code reader directing users to malicious sites. This is possible because the website can fool the reader with a fake URL. Once users tap on the URL to head to the website, they can be taken to one that is potentially harmful. AAPL was made aware of the issue in late December, but has yet to fix it.

