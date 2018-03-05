Apple (AAPL) a Buy at $176.21

Apple (AAPL) remains a Buy this week based on the latest SEC filings, and comparative pricing of its shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) derives some benefit for its Buy recommendation from being a member of a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may offset this to a degree. Reasons for this recommendation include analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AAPL has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

As one of the 373 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector the company is a component of the 55 company Telecommunications Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. AAPL has a market value of $895.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for AAPL by Portfolio Grader places it 15 among the 55 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 74 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Apple has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology weighs the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the recent $176.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.