Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Celebrates International Women’s Day

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) news mill today is the company celebrating International Women’s Day. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

International Women’s Day: Apple is celebrating International Women’s Day today in a variety of ways, reports AppleInsider. The celebrations include a shout-out for the holiday from company CEO Tim Cook. There is also a special challenge for Watch owners in the Activity app today. The company’s other digital stores are also putting the spotlight on apps and content with a focus on women.

iPhone X Sales: More reports claim that Apple isn’t selling as many iPhone X devices as it was hoping to, Business Insider notes. According to a recent note from Citi, it is now only expecting the tech company to ship 14 million of the smartphones in the first quarter of 2018. This is a major drop from its previous estimate of 27 million units shipping. Several other rumors and reports are claiming that iPhone X sales just aren’t meeting expectations.

Right to Repair: California is planning to introduce its own Right to Repair bill, reports MacRumors. If it gets approval, this new bill could make it so that companies have to provide customers with information about repairing devices. It would also require them to sell the replacement parts to do so. AAPL is among the collection of tech companies that have been lobbying against similar bills in other states.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.