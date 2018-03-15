Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Denies French Developer Abuse Claims

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the company denying abuse claims. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Developer Abuse: AAPL is denying allegations that claim it abuses French developers, reports MacRumors. The claims come from France Fianace Minister Bruno Le Maire. He said earlier this week that the country would be taking AAPL to court over “abusive trade practices.” The tech company argues that it has a good relationship with French developers and says they have made more than €1 billion in revenue from the App Store.

Android Security: Android is making some bold claims about its security, 9to5Mac notes. The division of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) is now claiming that its security is just as good as Apple, and maybe even better. These claims come from David Kleidermacher, the head of Android Security. Kleidermacher didn’t come out and name AAPL in its claims, but did state Android is as good as its “competition.”

Music App: The Apple Music app for Android devices just got an update, AppleInsider notes. Updates for the Android version of Music are uncommon, but they do appear from time to time. The most recent update fixes a few bugs that were present in the previous version of the app. The Android version of Music likely doesn’t see as many updates due to AAPL focusing more on its own devices.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.