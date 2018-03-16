Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Halts iPhone 8 Plus Production

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 8 Plus production halting. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Plus: A recent rumor claims that Apple halted production of the iPhone 8 Plus temporarily, reports BGR. According to this rumor, iPhone 8 Plus production at Wistron was on hold for two weeks. The reason is that the company may have been be using components that were not approved for use in the iPhone 8 Plus. If the rumor is true, these are waterproofing components from a supplier not certified by AAPL.

iOS 11.3 Beta: Apple is now sending out the sixth beta of iOS 11.3 to developers, MacRumors notes. This new beta comes out not even a week after the fifth version was made available to developers. The new version is available for download via an over-the-air update or from the company’s Developer Center. It’s unknown why the new update came out sooner than others, but it may be to fix harmful bugs from the last update. It could also be that the beta is close to reaching its end.

Educational Event: AAPL is holding an education event on March 27, reports AppleInsider. The information comes from an email that the company has sent out to several news publications. The email includes the text “Let’s take a field trip.” The event will be taking place at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. It’s still unknown what all the company has in mind for the event.

