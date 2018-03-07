Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone X Notch May Disappear in 2019

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company ditching the iPhone X notch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2019 iPhone: A recent rumor claims that Apple will leave the iPhone X notch out of its 2019 smartphones, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning for the 2019 iPhone line to have a display that covers the entire front of the device. The rumor claims that the device will still include Face ID and other features in the iPhone X line. It’s unknown how AAPL will do this while removing the notch.

iPad Pro: Rumor has it that AAPL will show off a new iPad Pro at WWDC 2018, MacRumors notes. This rumor claims that the company will debut an iPad Pro with Face ID at the event. The tablets will likely use a design similar to the iPhone X. This means no Home button and possibly a notch in the display. Current rumors claim that the company will hold WWDC 2018 from June 4 to June 7.

Stolen ID: Login information for stolen Apple IDs are being sold on the dark web, reports AppleInsider. The information to access a person’s account with the tech company goes for roughly $15 each. This is more expensive than other similar account types sold on the dark web. This is due to the account giving criminals access to a range of devices and service from AAPL. For comparison, a Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) account goes for a little over $8.00.

