Friday Apple Rumors: Apple May Launch a Folding iPhone in 2020

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a folding iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Folding iPhone: A recent rumor claims that AAPL will release a folding iPhone in 2020, reports MacRumors. This information comes from Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan. Mohan’s predictions for a folding iPhone come after a trip to Asia and meeting with companies that are a part of Apple’s supply chain. The analyst also claims that the device may also get use as a tablet. Foldable displays are already is use for the iPhone X, but the device itself doesn’t fold.

Budget iPad: Another rumor claims that Apple is planning to release a new budget iPad, BGR notes. This rumor claims that the tech company will be showing off the device at its upcoming education event, which will take place on March 27 in Chicago. Previous rumors have also claimed that AAPL will likely introduce a new cheap iPad during the event.

Android Face ID: Rumor has it that Android makers aren’t interested in copying Face ID, reports 9to5Mac. According to these rumors, makers of smartphones that run on Android consider Face ID to be too expensive to copy. Instead, they will work on introducing fingerprint scanners that will go under the display of a device. The rumor says that these smartphone makers can’t get away with the same price premiums that Apple can to include Face ID in its devices.

