Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Launch a New MacBook Air in Q2

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a 2018 MacBook Air launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

MacBook Air: A recent rumor claims that Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Air soon, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing a cheaper version of the MacBook Air in the second quarter of the year. The rumor doesn’t contain anything really in the way of details about the device, only that it won’t cost as much as previous versions. The source of this rumor is KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Earphones: Don’t expect Apple’s new earphones until near the end of 2018, Bloomberg notes. A recent report claims that the tech company is looking to release the earphones in late 2018 at the earliest. However, problems with the design and development of the accessory may push it back to a 2019 launch. An anonymous source close to the product’s development says it may undergo another redesign, or that work on it will stop completely.

iOS 11.3 Beta: Developers have a new iOS 11.3 beta to play with, reports 9to5Mac. This marks the fourth version of the iOS 11.3 beta that Apple has sent to developers. This version of the beta mostly fixes issue present in the prior releases. This includes general problems and those in the Health app. Those that are part of the public beta will likely see a version for them launch in the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.