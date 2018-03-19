Monday Apple Rumors: Apple May Still Release a Blush Gold iPhone X

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone X color coming. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Blush Gold: A new rumor claims that Apple is till planning to release the iPhone X is Blush Gold, reports MacRumors. Blush Gold was originally one of the colors that rumors claimed the iPhone X would launch in. However, customers were only able to choose between Silver and Space Gray. According to this rumor, the tech company has simply been saving Blush Gold for a release following the iPhone X launch late last year. The rumor claims that AAPL may still cancel the Blush Gold iPhone X.

MicroLED Displays: Apple is reportedly developing its own MicroLED displays at a secret factory, Bloomberg notes. According to insider sources, the tech company has been making these new MicroLED displays at a factory in California. The rumor claims that the company is using these displays to test future generations of its devices. This would mark the first time that AAPL has made its own displays for its devices. Larger production would allow it to stop relying off of rival smartphone maker Samsung for its displays.

iPhone X Estimates: More analysts are cutting estimates for the iPhone X, reports 9to5Mac. These new estimates come from analysts at Longbow and Nomura. The analysts are cutting their 2018 estimates for the iPhone X due to disappointing sales. Several other reports have also claimed that the iPhone X isn’t selling well and that Apple has been scaling back orders for the smartphone.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.