Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the MacBook Air Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

MacBook Air Pro: A recent rumor suggests that Apple is working on a MacBook Air Pro, reports DigiTimes. According to this rumor, the tech company is working on an entry-level MacBook with a price point matching the MacBook Air. However, it claims that this laptop will feature a display that is able to match the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. The rumor says that LG Display is supplying the panels and that mass production will start in Q2.

Developer Betas: There are several new betas for developers to test out, AppleInsider notes. The new developer betas from Apple include iOS 11.3, macOS High Sierra 10.13.4, tvOS 11.3. These are the fifth versions of the beta and they come out roughly one week after the fourth versions. Those taking part in the public betas will likely see a new release mirroring the developer ones in the next few days.

Accessories Update: Accessory makers now have more options from Apple, reports 9to5Mac. The tech company is letting manufacturers make more accessories for its devices with a new specs and materials. These changes make it so that accessory makers can now put USB-C charging ports on their accessories for iOS and Mac devices. The other big addition is the ability to create Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack cables. This would allow and iPhone to directly connect via a cable to speakers and other devices.

