Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Plans to Avoid iPhone Delays in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the company will avoid delays for its 2018 iPhone line. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone Delay: A recent rumor claims that Apple is working on a way to avoid iPhone delays in 2018, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the company is planning to start trial production for its 2018 smartphones in the second quarter of 2018. This will hopefully give the company plenty of time to work out the kinks and have the devices ready for mass production earlier. To compare, some sources say trail runs for the iPhone X didn’t start until late August 2017.

Siri Bug: Apple is going to prevent Siri from reading private messages, MacRumors notes. The tech company says that a future update will stop the assistant from reading hidden messages. The current bug allows Siri to read hidden messages from a device’s lock screen. The only hidden messages the virtual assistant currently won’t read are those sent through AAPL’s Messages app.

Project Titan: A new patent reveal possible plans for Apple’s self-driving car systems, reports AppleInsider. The patents detail how gestures can be used to give orders to a self-driving car. This includes gestures made by the driver of the vehicle, as well as from passengers. Drivers and passengers may hold up hands to bring up options on a car’s display, and then use other hand movements to give orders. The patent also details how the system could interpret gestures from those outside of the car, such as those from pedestrians and people managing traffic.

