Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Plans Updates to Privacy

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes to customers privacy. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Privacy: Apple says that it will be changing how customers manage their private information with it, reports Bloomberg. The tech company says that it is planning to allow customers to download all information they store with it. This change will take place over the next few month. AAPL is making this change as part of an effort to comply with new privacy regulations coming to Europe. The feature will launch in Europe in May and other areas after that. Users will also be able to alter or delete information they store with the company.

HomePod Update: Some HomePod owners are unhappy with the device’s first update, AppleInsider notes. According to these customers, the first firmware update for HomePod hurts speaker quality. The big complaint is that the speaker no longer supports bass properly and now comes across quieter. However, some do note that this has resulted in an improvement for mid-range audio. Either way, users aren’t able to make adjustments to the speaker.

New iPad: The newest iPad from Apple is now available in stores, reports MacRumors. The in-store launch of the tablet comes after it was announced earlier this week. This announcement also allowed customers to place orders for the device, but it wasn’t available for walk-in customers yet. Now customers are able to buy the device in stores and can also set up in-store pickup when ordering online.

