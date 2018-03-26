Apple Proposes New Emojis to Represent Those With Disabilities

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is seeking to introduce more emojis to represent people with disabilities.

The tech company filed a proposal with Unicode that includes 13 new emojis to do just that. The company says that its new emojis cover people with ” Blind and Low Vision, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Physical Motor, and Hidden Disabilities.”

Here are the new emojis for people with disabilities that Apple is suggesting.

Guide Dog with Harness

Man with White Cane

Woman with White Cane

Man Making Deaf Sign

Woman Making Death Sign

Ear with Hearing Aid

Man in Mechanized Wheelchair

Woman in Mechanized Wheelchair

Man in Manual Wheelchair

Woman in Manual Wheelchiar

Mechanical/Prosthetic Arm

Mechanical/Prosthetic Leg

Service Dog with Vest and Leash

The various new emojis that Apple is proposing would also be available in all of the different skin tones that the company offers. This means they can represent even more people with disabilities.

“One in seven people around the world has some form of disability, whether that be a physical disability involving vision, hearing, or loss of physical motor skills, or a more hidden, invisible disability,” Apple says in its proposal to Unicode for the new emoji. “The current selection of emoji provides a wide array of representations of people, activities, and objects meaningful to the general public, but very few speak to the life experiences of those with disabilities.”

You can see the all of the new emojis that Apple is proposing for yourself by following this link.