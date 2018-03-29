Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iOS 11.3 launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iOS 11.3: Apple is now letting everyone download iOS 11.3, reports BGR. This launch comes one day after the company sent the update out to owners of its new iPad. This change means that other devices running iOS can now download the update. The biggest new feature in the update is the ability to control battery throttling. Users can also see the state of their batteries and how much degradation they have suffered.

tvOS 11.3: Apple is continuing its launches today with the public version of tvOS 11.3, AppleInsider notes. The new update includes several new features. Examples include better content matching, the ability to filer content by ratings and more. One feature not present is AirPlay 2. It was in the first few version of the beta, but was removed for some reason in later betas. The new tvOS 11.3 update is available for the company’s fourth-generation set-top box and the TV 4K.

watchOS 4.3: The updates to Apple’s devices finish today with the launch of watchOS 4.3, reports 9to5Mac. The new update for the smartwatch add several enhancements for users. Among these are the ability to control music on a paired iPhone. This was previously a feature that was removed, but is now back. Owners can also now use their Watch to control the volume of AAPL’s HomePod smart speaker. Other new features and bug fixes were also added in this update.

