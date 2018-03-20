Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Self-Driving Car Fleet Continues to Grow

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s self-driving car fleet. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Self-Driving Cars: Apple has been ramping up the number of self-driving cars it is testing, reports MacRumors. A new report claims that the tech company now has a total of 45 self-driving cars in its fleet. This is roughly double the number of self-driving cars that AAPL was testing in January. Company CEO Tim Cook said last year that autonomous systems was a “core technology” that the company considers to be “very important.”

tvOS 11.3 Beta: A new beta of tvOS 11.3 is now available to developers, 9to5Mac notes. This version of the beta is available on the fourth generation of Apple’s set-top boxes and the TV 4K. It’s still unknown what all changes were made between this an the last beta for tvOS 11.3, which was sent out to developers last week. This is the sixth beta version of tvOS 11.3 for developers.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.4: Apple fans now have an idea of what changes are coming to macOS High Sierra 10.13.4, reports AppleInsider. Details concerning macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 were leaked by the tech company on the French App Store. This includes several bug fixes and features that have already been seen in the recent betas for the operating system. However, it also notes that there will be official eGPU support in the final version of the update.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.