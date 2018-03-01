Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Storing China User Data Locally

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a change in data storage for Chinese customers. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Chinese Data: Apple is now storing data for its Chinese users in the country, reports BGR. This is a change from the previous setup, which had Chinese user data stored outside of China. The change was made due to regulations from the Chinese government. Guizhou-Cloud Big Data is operating the location where AAPL is storing Chinese user data. Customers in China that don’t want to risk letting the government access their data can chose to delete it instead.

Phishing Warning: Apple is providing users with tips to avoid phishing scams, MacRumors notes. The new information from the company is available in a security document that came out last week. This documents helps customers identify phishing emails and scams that try to pass themselves off as official communications from AAPL. The company also has an email set up for customers to forward suspicious emails to. It is “reportphishing@apple.com.”

OLED Orders: Yet another rumor claims that AAPL is ordering less OLED displays for the iPhone X, reports AppleInsider. This rumor, like the previous ones, claim that orders for OLED displays are being cut in half. The rumor says that this is due to a lack of demand for the iPhone X and AAPL reducing orders to match.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.