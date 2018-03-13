Tuesday Apple Rumors: 11-Inch iPad Pro to Launch at WWDC 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPad Pro showing up soon. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPad Pro: A new rumor claims that Apple will show off an 11-inch iPad Pro at WWDC 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the new iPad Pro will launch alongside an update for the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro. This same rumor also says that customers won’t be seeing a new iPhone until the third quarter of 2018. This may dash the hopes of some customers that were hoping to see a new iPhone SE come out in the first half of the year.

AirPower Launch: Yet another rumor claims to know when the AirPower accessory will launch, DigiTimes notes. The new rumors says that AAPL will be releasing the device by the end of the month. This lines up with previous rumors claiming that the AirPower will launch in March. The wireless charger will support iPhone, Watch and AirPods devices. The rumor also notes that the mat can charge up to three devices at a time.

Corporate Reputation: A recent corporate reputation poll has Apple falling far from its previous ranking, reports 9to5Mac. The newest corporate reputation poll from Harris Poll has the company coming in at #25. This is a major drop from its #5 ranking from last year. The exact reason for the plummet is unknown, but it may have something to do with the recent battery throttling complaints.

