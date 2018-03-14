Wednesday Apple Rumors: WWDC 2018 Starts on June 4

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when WWDC 2018 will take place. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

WWDC 2018: Apple has officially announced that WWDC 2018 will start on June 4. The company notes that the event will last through June 8. This confirms previous rumors claiming as much. WWDC 2018 will be taking place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. The news comes as the company opens registration for developers seeking to attend the event. Rumor has it that we may see some new devices launch during WWDC 2018.

Wireless Charging: It may not be a good idea to use wireless charging on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X, reports ZDNet. A recent test shows that using wireless charging puts more strain on the battery than charging the device with a cable. This is due to how the different charging methods work. For example, wireless charging charges the battery as it continues to power the smartphone. However, a cable will power the smartphone while charging its battery. The difference can cause the battery in an iPhone to degrade quicker when using a wireless charger over a charging cable.

Netherlands: A recent rumors claims that Apple Pay is coming to the Netherlands soon, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce Pay to the country as early as this month. It specifically claims that the payment service will launch in the Netherlands on March 20. A bank asked about the expansion of Pay said it couldn’t comment before the 20th.

