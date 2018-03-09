Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Takes Top Spot in Brand Intimacy Survey

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of how the company ranks with its customers on an emotional level. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Intimacy Survey: An annual survey finds that Apple is the brand that customers have the most intimate connection to, reports 9to5Mac. The survey comes from MBLM and includes responses from 6,000 people in the U.S., Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. This survey also splits responses by age groups and AAPL took the top spot in both categories. The tech company was also first in last year’s survey.

HomePod Sales: A recent report from Barclays claims that HomePod sales aren’t doing so hot, MacRumors notes. According to the firm, the tech company is also working on a smaller version of the HomePod that it plans to launch early next year. This same report claims that AirPods are continuing to sell well and that suppliers in China still struggle to meet demand for the wireless earbuds.

Siri Lawsuit: Apple is facing a lawsuit over how Siri interacts with users, reports AppleInsider. The lawsuit comes from Portal Communications and it claims that the tech company infringes on three of its patents. It targets all iPhone and iPad models, Macs from as far back as 2009 and several other devices. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern Texas District Court.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.